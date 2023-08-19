14 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Tyson Struber

Goal No. 14: CONSISTENCY. Your very, very best every time.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-2 | 210 lbs. | Galva, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Tyson Struber (b. Dec. 15, 2003) is a dominant athlete from Canton-Galva High School who joined the 2022 class during the late period and is majoring in business administration.

He redshirted and did not see playing time in 2022, but has a chance to contribute in 2023.

A four-year letter-winner under head coach Shelby Hoppes at Canton-Galva, Struber was rated the eighth-best player in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

He holds the career Kansas 8-man records for career receiving yards (4,040) and career touchdowns (70), while he finished two catches shy of tying that career mark.

Struber also led all players in the state — regardless of class — with 1,472 receiving yards as a senior as he was named the Sports in Kansas 8-Man Division I Player of the Year.

A four-year all-state honoree by The Topeka Capital-Journal, including during his final three seasons as a first-team selection, he helped the Eagles earn a state championship in 2019.

Struber also competed in track and field, winning a state title in the 200-meter dash.

He picked K-State over an offer from Kansas, plus interest from Harvard and South Dakota.

Struber’s primary recruiters were current director of football recruiting Taylor Braet and former wide receivers coach Jason Ray. His father, James, also attended K-State.

Here’s what head coach Chris Klieman had to say about Struber’s potential on signing day: