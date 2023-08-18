15 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Shane Porter

Goal No. 15: LEADERSHIP. Everyone can set the example.

Redshirt Sophomore | 5-11 | 179 lbs. | Friendswood, Texas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Shane Porter (b. June 30, 2001) is a walk-on wide receiver from Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, Texas, who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in communication studies.

He played in 13 games in 2022 as an integral part of K-State’s special teams and tied for second on the team with four special teams tackles, three of which came on kick coverage.

Porter carded a season-high two tackles on kickoff coverage in the Big 12 Championship against TCU, including when he combined with his older brother, Seth, for the takedown.

(As I stated yesterday, their father, Mark, was a kicker for the Wildcats from 1985 to 1988.)

Shane, who finished last year as a second-team Academic All-Big 12 performer, prepped under head coach Lupe Florez at Clear Brook, where he totaled 29 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.

He also played quarterback for the Wolverines, throwing for 1,565 yards and eight scores over the final two years of his career; rushed for 300 yards on 63 carries during his junior and senior seasons; and played in high school with current K-State safety Colby McCalister.

Porter earned first-team all-district honors as a wide receiver during his junior year, a season in which he also was named the team’s offensive Most Valuable Player.

He also played basketball and competed in track and field.

Porter is most famous for appearing in this viral TikTok video. (Read more here.) In fact, Opendorse has named him the No. 6 most marketable player in the Big 12 Conference.

But he also starred during K-State’s Rodeo Bowl “loss” in 2021 (they won the actual game).