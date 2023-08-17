16 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Seth Porter

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 16: RESPONSIBILITY. You are responsible for your own performance.

Redshirt Super Senior | 5-8 | 170 lbs. | Friendswood, Texas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Seth Michael Porter (b. June 11, 1999) is a former walk-on wide receiver from Clear Springs High School in Friendswood, Texas, who obtained his bachelor’s degree in communication studies from K-State in May 2022 and his certificate in sports performance coaching in May 2023. He seems poised to pick up considerably more snaps at wide receiver in 2023.

Porter prepped at Clear Springs under head coach Randall Garlington and was a second-team all-district safety (in 2017) who accumulated 134 tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass breakups during his career. He also played soccer, earning all-district accolades.

After enrolling at K-State, Porter redshirted in 2018 and was a co-winner of the team’s Red Raider Award as the top contributor on the scout squad.

He then played in all 13 games in 2019, primarily on special teams, and also saw playing time in the Bowling Green game as a reserve wide receiver, hauling in a 12-yard pass.

Porter played in nine games in 2020 on special teams and as a reserve wide receiver.

He blocked a punt against Texas Tech, the third blocked punt by the Wildcats in as many games to open the season; had a 1-yard rush on a jet sweep against Oklahoma State; tallied a tackle on punt coverage against Texas; and finished the season as a first-team Academic All-Big 12 performer.

Porter saw action in 12 games in 2021, again primarily on special teams with most of his action occurring on punt returns, but he also played on both kickoff and punt coverage.

He played as a reserve wide receiver in K-State’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl, returned a kickoff 11 yards against West Virginia, and again picked up first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades following the season.

During the 2022 Big 12 Championship season, Porter played in all 14 games as both a reserve wide receiver and a core special teams player.

He led the Wildcats with nine special teams tackles, including seven on kickoff coverage.

Porter had two tackles in the Big 12 Championship game against TCU and in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, in addition to during the regular-season loss at TCU.

He again blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in the season opener against South Dakota, returned a kickoff 26 yards in the Big 12 Championship, hauled in one reception for 7 yards against Missouri, and earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors for the third straight season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him voted a special teams captain.

Porter’s father, Mark, was a kicker for Kansas State from 1985 to 1988 and his younger brother, Shane, also is a current walk-on wide receiver for the Wildcats.