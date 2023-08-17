16 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jayden Cook

Goal No. 16: RESPONSIBILITY. You are responsible for your own performance.

True Freshman | 6-0 | 180 lbs. | Frankfort, Illinois

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Jayden Cook (b. March 10, 2005) is a preferred walk-on cornerback from Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois, who plans on majoring in kinesiology with the hope of becoming an orthopedic surgeon. He is likely to redshirt in 2023 as he puts on weight.

Cook, who prepped under head coach Rob Zvonar, helped the Griffins to earn a 13-1 record and a state runner-up finish during his senior campaign as he earned all-state honors.

He was a part of a state championship team in 2019 and also competed in basketball.

Watch Cook’s highlight package here. (Keep in mind that he was originally recruited as a wide receiver so there aren’t many highlights in here of him on the defensive side of things.)