17 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Mikey Bergeron

True Freshman | 6-2 | 190 lbs. | Shawnee, Kansas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

Projection: Redshirt

Status: Preferred Walk-On

Michael Bergeron (b. April 17, 2005) is a athletic young walk-on safety out of Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, Kansas, who plans on majoring in business administration.

Bergeron, who likely will redshirt in 2023, prepped under head coach Joel Applebee at Mill Valley, where he was part of a program that earned four straight Kansas 5A championships.

A two-time first team all-state performer by Sports in Kansas and The Wichita Eagle, he also was named the Kansas Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 by Sports in Kansas, a Top 11 player by the Eagle and a KSHSAA Covered Class 5A Football Player to Watch in 2022.

Bergeron, a 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl participant, totaled 161 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles during his final two prep seasons for the Jaguars.

He was named a 2022-23 National Football Foundation (NFF) Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter Scholar-Athlete Scholarship winner. Watch his highlights here.

Bergeron walked on at K-State over a competing preferred walk-on offer from Kansas.

