18 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Wesley Fair

True Freshman | 6-0 | 197 lbs. | Wichita, Kansas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Wesley Fair (b. Oct. 8, 2004) is a young safety with speed, toughness and stamina from Collegiate High School in Wichita who plans on majoring in business administration.

Fair arrived in time for spring practices and several coaches have praised his efforts in both spring and fall camps, but I still project him to redshirt due to his need to add some weight.

He prepped under head coach Troy Black at Wichita Collegiate, where he was regarded as the 69th-best athlete in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, while the organization also ranked him as the seventh-best prospect in the state of Kansas.

Fair was rated as safety by On3, which placed him at No. 72.

He picked up first-team all-state honors as a senior from Kansas Football Coaches Association, Sports in Kansas and KSHSAA Covered.

Fair also earned first-team all-state honors as a safety and honorable mention accolades as a quarterback from The Wichita Eagle during his junior and senior campaigns.

An honorable mention all-state pick as a junior from Sports in Kansas, he also participated in track and basketball for the Spartans.

Moreover, Fair seems to be a genuinely good person who, along with roommate Avery Johnson, helps to teach kids at youth football camps in their home city of Wichita.

He chose K-State over offers from Colorado State, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and South Dakota, as well as interest from Minnesota and Nebraska.

Fair’s primary recruiter was Taylor Braet, director of recruiting, assisted by his new position coach and defensive coordinator, Joe Klanderman.