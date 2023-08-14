19 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Garrett Harstad

True Freshman | 6-4 | 200 lbs. | Loveland, Colorado

Position: Tight End

Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Garrett Harstad (b. Nov. 25, 2004) is a quarterback from Loveland High School in Colorado with deceptive, long-legged speed who the K-State coaches plan to convert to a tight end.

(Watch his exciting 7-minute quarterback highlight film here. There were times he reminded me of another quarterback for Loveland who ended up also wearing No. 7, but at K-State...)

A four-year letter-winner under head coach Allan Jeffries, Harstad led Loveland to a 12-2 record as he was named a first-team all-state performer and the Loveland Reporter-Herald’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after rushing for 1,845 yards and 24 touchdowns from his quarterback position, while also throwing for 676 yards and 10 scores.

His rushing yardage ranked third in the state, regardless of position or classification.

Harstad, who plans on majoring in business administration, rushed for 3,859 yards and 53 touchdowns in his Red Wolves career, and he was a three-year all-conference performer.

He also was a standout in basketball and baseball, earning all-conference honors multiple years and being named the Reporter-Herald’s baseball player of the year.

Harstad broke the school records for rebounds in a game, season and career, in addition to breaking the school’s batting average record. He was a first-team all-academic performer.