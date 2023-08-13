20 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Trey Engram

True Freshman | 5-6 | 175 lbs. | Verona, Wisconsin

Position: Running Back

Running Back Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Trey Engram (b. June 3, 2005) is a shifty young walk-on running back from Verona High School in Wisconsin who plans on majoring in kinesiology. He likely will redshirt in 2023.

A three-year letter-winner, including the final year at Verona, Engram played one season for the Wildcats, rushing for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns as he earned first team all-Big Eight Conference (great name!) accolades.

He helped Verona to an 8-2 record and its first outright conference title in 11 years.

Engram also played cornerback during his first two varsity seasons at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

Watch his 8-minute highlight film here — there’s some pretty good runs in there, I must say!

Engram walked on at K-State over a similar preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia, a full scholarship offer from Merrimack College, and some interest from Drake, Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, Minnesota-Duluth, North Dakota and home-state school Wisconsin.

He comes from good bloodlines, too. His father, Bobby, won the 1994 Biletnikoff Award and was a first-team All-American while playing at Penn State after catching 52 passes for 1,029 yards, while his older brother, Dean, spent the 2019 through 2022 seasons at Wisconsin as a defensive back and later a wide receiver.

Bobby Engram still holds the Penn State career records for receiving yards (3,026) and touchdown catches (31), and he went on to play 14 seasons in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He currently works as a wide receivers coach for the Washington Commanders.