21 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jacob Knuth

Redshirt Freshman | 6-3 | 217 lbs. | Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Previous College: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Jacob Knuth (b. Dec. 17, 2003) is a transfer quarterback from Minnesota who has four years to play four and is walking on to provide depth despite being on scholarship in Minneapolis.

Knuth, who is majoring in business administration, redshirted in 2022 as a Golden Gopher.

He prepped under head coach Brandon White at Harrisburg (S.D.) High School, where he was rated as the 27th-best pocket passer in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, while he also was regarded as the top prep player in the state of South Dakota by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.

Knuth was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for South Dakota and the Argus Leader’s South Dakota Offensive Football Player of the Year, and also was named to the 11AAA All-State team and was an 11AAA All-American.

He was honored as the 11AAA MidcoSports Player of the Year and was the Argus Leader Elite 45 captain, which is bestowed upon the state’s player of the year, and he also earned all-conference, all-metro, and academic all-state accolades.

Knuth led the Tigers to an undefeated 12-0 record and the school’s first-ever state championship as a senior in 2021 when he threw for 2,413 yards and 26 touchdowns on 164-of-251 aim, in addition to rushing for 527 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He threw for 2,403 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 463 yards and four scores as a junior. As a sophomore, Knuth passed for 1,112 and 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 110 yards and one score. He also competed in baseball in high school.

Prior to his transfer, Knuth committed to Minnesota over offers from Air Force, Army, Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and, of course, Kansas State (for whom his lead recruiter was his new offensive coordinator and position coach, Collin Klein).

He also drew recruiting interest from Iowa State and North Dakota State.

Knuth’s father, Mike, was a collegiate kicker at Temple University.