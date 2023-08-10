23 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Andre Davis

True Freshman | 6-4 | 206 lbs. | Leawood, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Andre Davis (b. Sept. 18, 2004) is a promising young wide receiver from Blue Valley High School in Randolph, Kansas, who plans on majoring in business administration and excels at speed, acceleration, and route running (and brings much-needed height to position).

He enrolled early in time for spring practices but likely will redshirt in 2023 to add weight.

Davis prepped under head coach Allen Terrell at Blue Valley, where he was viewed as the 93rd-best wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, while the organization rated him the seventh-best player in the state of Kansas. Said Terrell of his protege:

He has God-given tools. He’s 6-foot-4, but has length like a 7-foot kid. His reach and the way he goes up and gets the football and his athletic ability, obviously there’s really good genetics there, and he has that ability to go up and compete for it. Just those fine motor skills along with that makes him a force. ... He has Sunday skills as well.

He picked up first-team all-state honors as a senior from The Wichita Eagle, while he was an honorable mention pick by Sports in Kansas and the Kansas Football Coaches Association.

Davis registered 1,460 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Tigers over his final two seasons, which included 883 yards as a junior. He is the second wide receiver in as many years from Blue Valley to sign with the Wildcats, following Sterling Lockett in 2022.

Davis chose K-State over offers from stiff local competition from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, as well as offers from Tennessee State and Tulane.

His primary recruiter was former wide receivers coach Thad Ward, but now he will play for Matthew Middleton instead.

Davis’ father, Willie, played eight years in the NFL with Kansas City and Houston/Tennessee after playing collegiately at Central Arkansas. Willie Davis has worked nearly 20 years in the Chiefs’ personnel department and is in his third as a senior personnel executive in 2023.