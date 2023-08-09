24 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Trey Krause

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-1 | 195 lbs. | Olathe, Kansas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Trey Krause (b. July 20, 2002) is a preferred walk-on defensive back from Olathe High School West who redshirted during 2021 and is majoring in business administration.

He saw action against South Dakota in 2022, totaling two tackles, but is mainly scout team.

Krause prepped under head coach T.J. O’Neill at Olathe West, where he totaled 300 career tackles with seven interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

He earned first-team all-state honors as a junior from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, and also competed in basketball and track for the Owls.

Krause is the son of Wayne and Kim Krause, both of whom attended K-State.

His father, Wayne, played at K-State from 1989 to 1992, and his older brother, Zac, was a quarterback at Northwestern. (Hopefully, he was never subjected to naked bear crawls...)

Krause also drew recruiting interest, but no offers, from Kansas, North Dakota State, Pennsylvania, Princeton and South Dakota State.