25 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Collin Dunn

True Freshman | 6-1 | 180 lbs. | Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Collin Dunn (b. Nov. 12, 2004) is a promising young linebacker from Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, who plans on majoring in animal science and industry.

Plucked right out of Nick Saban’s backyard, he is K-State’s first signee from the state of Alabama since offensive lineman Tyler Mitchell in 2015.

Dunn prepped under head coach Jamie Mitchell at Hillcrest, where he was regarded as the 63rd-best outside linebacker in the Class of 2023 by ESPN, and the organization rated him the 32nd-best overall prospect in the state of Alabama.

He earned first-team all-state honors as a senior from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Dunn came away with 51 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a safety during his senior campaign as he earned all-region honors.

He had 82 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions and two forced fumbles as a junior, and checked in at No. 4 on The Tuscaloosa News’ Fab 5 prior to the 2022 season.

Dunn was selected to play in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game following his senior season and he also competed in basketball for the Patriots.

He selected K-State over offers from Austin Peay, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Southern Miss, Tennessee State, Toledo, Troy and West Virginia, as well as interest from Alabama, Florida, Northwestern, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Dunn was an early spring enrollee, but he is recovering from injury and likely to redshirt.

