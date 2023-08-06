27 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jake Huggins

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Senior | 6-2 | 226 lbs. | Cumming, Georgia

Position: Tight End/Fullback

Tight End/Fullback Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String (FB)/Scout Team (TE)

Third-String (FB)/Scout Team (TE) Status: Preferred Walk-On

Jake Alexander Huggins (b. Sept. 12, 2000) is a preferred walk-on fullback from West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, whose brother, Eli, was a starting nose guard for the Wildcats from 2017 to 2022. This year, he also is listed as a tight end for the first time.

Jake Huggins earned his bachelor’s degree in professional strategic selling from Kansas State in May and he now is working on his master’s degree in personal financial planning.

Huggins redshirted in 2019 and has not seen game action during any of his four seasons.

He prepped under head coach Shawn Cahil, where he earned all-region honors as he helped the Wolverines to earn a 6-6 record and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.

Here’s hoping Huggins, who has been at K-State as long as head coach Chris Klieman and his coaching staff, finally gets the chance to see the field this fall as a redshirt senior!