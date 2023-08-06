27 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Daniel Cobbs

True Sophomore | 5-10 | 188 lbs. | Fort Worth, Texas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: Tyler Junior College

Tyler Junior College Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Daniel Cobbs (b. May 20, 2004) is a JUCO transfer safety from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, who is majoring in criminology. He has four years left to play three seasons.

Cobbs prepped under coach Derek Ramsey at Fossil Ridge High School, where he hauled in 85 passes for 1,131 yards and 11 touchdowns during his three-year career for the Panthers.

He had 865 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior and totaled 70 tackles as a junior, while he tallied interceptions during both his junior and senior campaigns.

(You can check out his various highlight videos here.)

Cobbs spent the 2022 season at Tyler Junior College under head coach Tanner Jacobson.

He chose a scholarship offer from K-State over others from Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and Texas State.

He was a late spring addition to (and 31st member of!) the 2022 recruiting class and projects as a possible member of the two-deep if he adapts as quickly as new teammates (and former Apache secondary members) Kobe Savage and Justice Clemons.

Cobbs’ older brother, Stefan Cobbs Jr., is a current wide receiver at Boise State University.