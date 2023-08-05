28 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Rex Van Wyhe

True Sophomore | 6-5 | 236 lbs. | Rock Rapids, Iowa

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: Iowa Central Community College

Iowa Central Community College Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Rex Van Wyhe (b. Feb. 20, 2004) is a speedy linebacker from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, who is majoring in construction science and management.

Van Wyhe has not yet redshirted and has four years to play three seasons. He excels equally at tackling and zone coverage.

While Van Wyhe currently projects as a weakside or middle linebacker and seems unlikely to beat out Daniel Green and/or Tobi Osunsanmi for a spot on the two-deep this season, I almost wonder if the plan isn’t to redshirt him and bulk him into a speedy defensive end.

At 6-foot-5 and already weighing in at 236 pounds, it wouldn’t take much more muscle...

Van Wyhe played one season under head coach Jesse Montalto at Iowa Central, where he was rated the 11th-best overall community college prospect in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, while he ranked No. 2 among community college linebackers by ESPN.

He picked up NJCAA second-team All-American, first team all-conference, and all-region honors in 2022 as he totaled 79 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a recovery and two pass breakups over 11 games played for the Tritons.

In Kansas NJCAA action, Van Wyhe had a season-high 13 stops at Garden City, while he had 10 tackles at Butler and carded a pair of sacks at Ellsworth, which included two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also had a sack and a forced fumble at Highland.

A three-year letter-winner under head coach Curtis Eben at Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa, Van Wyhe also was a two-time all-district pick who earned second-team all-state honors as a senior after totaling 65 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and a pair of interceptions.

He helped the Lions to earn a state runner-up finish in 2020. An academic all-state performer, Van Wyhe also competed in baseball, track and field, and basketball, helping his basketball team to earn a state runner-up finish in 2021-2022.

He chose K-State over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Southeast Missouri State and UTSA.

“I just want to try to get on the field and do whatever my teammates and coaches ask of me,” Van Wyhe told EMAW Online. “The coaches are awesome and I love the atmosphere and Midwest feel of K-State. It was electric seeing all the people there before the game and then seeing them pack in the stadium.”

For more analysis of how he might fit into the linebacker picture this year, read this article.