30 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Teagan Cobb

True Freshman | 6-2 | 202 lbs. | Rose Hill, Kansas

Position: Kicker/Punter

Kicker/Punter Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Teagan Cobb (b. Sept. 6, 2004) is a preferred walk-on kicker and punter from Rose Hill High School who plans on majoring in business administration. He likely will redshirt in 2023.

Cobb prepped under head coach Lee Weber at Rose Hill, where he earned first-team all-state honors as a senior from The Wichita Eagle and KSHSAA Covered, while he was an honorable mention pick by Sports in Kansas. Watch his high school kicking highlights here.

Cobb averaged 41.2 yards on 39 punts during his senior season, while he was 11 of 13 on field goals — including a long of 43 — and 12 of 12 on extra points, in addition to booting 22 touchbacks on 29 kickoffs.

He also was a first-team all-state performer in soccer and track who helped the Rockets to finish fourth in state in soccer as a sophomore, and placed in the top 10 in hurdles and long jump as a junior.

Cobb drew recruiting interest from many junior college and small college programs in the region, as well as Oklahoma State and TCU. Learn more about his journey to K-State here.