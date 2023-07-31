33 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Dre Delort

True Freshman | 5-9 | 150 lbs. | Manhattan, Kansas

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Dre Delort (b. Sept. 5, 2003) is a preferred walk-on cornerback from Manhattan who plans on majoring in kinesiology with the hopes of eventually becoming a physical therapist.

His father, Greg, is the vice president for academics and professor of counseling at Manhattan Christian College. Watch his son’s rather impressive highlights here.

Delort prepped under head coach Joe Schartz at Manhattan High School and helped the Indians to earn a state championship last fall during his senior season.

He totaled 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception, 10 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries (allowing just a 16% completion rate) during 2022, for which he was named an all-state performer by The Wichita Eagle and Kansas Football Coaches Association.

Delort also played basketball, helping the Indians earn two state tournament appearances and a pair of substate championships, and he prepped with current KSU safety Joe Hall III.

Recruiting news diehards may especially enjoy this video of him crushing Dylan Edwards.