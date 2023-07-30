34 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Trevor Erickson

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-3 | 204 lbs. | Chapman, Kansas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Trevor Erickson (b. Aug. 16, 2002) is a walk-on wide receiver-turned-safety from Chapman High School who redshirted in 2021. He is majoring in athletic training and rehab sciences.

Erickson prepped under head coach Kurt Webster at Chapman, where he earned all-state honors as a junior and senior from The Topeka Capital-Journal, while he also added this same honor from The Wichita Eagle his final year as a prep player.

He accumulated 3,076 total yards during his final two years, rushing for 1,812 yards and 24 touchdowns, while he passed for 1,264 yards and 13 scores on 75-of-150 aim.

Erickson’s best season on the ground for the Fighting Irish came as a senior when he rushed for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns. He totaled 127 tackles on defense over his junior and senior seasons, and participate in the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Erickson also played basketball, where he was the Defensive MVP, and track and field, where he earned three medals at the 2021 state meet. He was a four-year Honor Roll member.

Erickson did not play in either 2021 or 2022 and projects as a member of the scout team.