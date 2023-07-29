35 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Simon McClannan

True Freshman | 5-11 | 177 lbs. | Omaha, Nebraska

Position: Kicker/Punter

Kicker/Punter Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Simon McClannan (b. March 28, 2005) is a preferred walk-on kicker and punter with a strong leg from Millard High School South in Omaha, Nebraska. He’ll likely redshirt in 2023.

McClannan prepped under coaches Andy Means and Ty Wisdom at Millard South, where he was rated the 23rd-best punter and 45th-best kicker in the Class of 2023 by Kohl’s Kicking.

He earned consecutive all-state honors from The Lincoln Journal Star in addition to all-metro team accolades, and twice was named an honorable mention all-state pick in soccer.

McClannan plans on majoring in business administration. See more of his highlights here.

McClannan graded out as a top 20 punter in the 2023 class, according to Kohl’s Kicking, and he is one of the few Class of 2023 players to be ranked top 50 in both categories.

He picked K-State over a competing preferred walk-on offer from home-state school Nebraska, plus recruiting interest from Peru State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.