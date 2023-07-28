36 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jack Fabris

True Freshman | 6-2 | 185 lbs. | Bogart, Georgia

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Jack Fabris (b. April 18, 2004) is a tough tackling young safety with great awareness (watch the film — this kid blows helmets off like Mario Smith) from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, who plans on majoring in sports nutrition.

He arrived on campus this summer and is likely to redshirt in 2023 while he gains weight.

Fabris prepped under head coach Tyler Aurandt at North Oconee, where he was viewed as the 117th-best safety in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.

He earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and senior as he helped the Titans win the region championship and advance to a Final 4 both years for the first time in school history.

Fabris also helped the Titans to earn their best record in school history with a 13-1 mark as a senior and was named the region defensive player of the year that same season.

He set the school record for single-season tackles with 173, while he ranks third in school history with 348 total tackles over his three-year varsity career.

Fabris also played baseball and was a first-team all-state performer who helped North Oconee to win the state championship as a junior and senior, while the Titans made it to the Final 4 his sophomore year. He ended his career with a scintillating .414 batting average.

Fabris’ father, Jon, was a football coach for 37 years, including two stints as K-State’s defensive ends coach under Bill Snyder from 1997 to 1998 and from 2017 to 2018.

Jon Fabris also coached collegiately at Georgia Tech, Washington State, Iowa State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Georgia and Indiana. Jack is a third-generation college football player following his grandfather Frank (Tulsa), father (Ole Miss) and uncle Robert (Ole Miss).

Jack Fabris chose K-State over Army, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion, as well as interest from home-state schools Georgia and Georgia Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss, and Wake Forest. His primary recruiter was defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, his new position coach for safeties.