37 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Andrew Sonner

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-4 | 248 lbs. | Olathe, Kansas

Position: Tight End

Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Andrew Sonner (b. May 19, 2002) is a preferred walk-on tight end from Olathe High School East who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in mechanical engineering.

He did not see any game action in either 2021 or during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season, and projects as a member of the scout team and perhaps special teams in 2023.

Sonner played for the Hawks under head coach Jesse Owen. He earned all-league honors as a senior and was a high school teammate of current K-State defensive end Nate Matlack.

Sonner also competed in basketball as a prep. He arrived in time for 2021 spring practices.