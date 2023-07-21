43 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jordan Perry

Redshirt Freshman | 6-2 | 197 lbs. | Jefferson, Georgia

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Jordan Perry (b. Oct. 29, 2003) is a fast, athletic safety prospect from Jefferson (Ga.) High School who redshirted and did not see playing time during the 2022 championship season.

Perry prepped under head coach Gene Cathcart at Jefferson, where he was rated as an athlete by 247Sports, which ranked him 81st in the nation for the Class of 2022.

He totaled 86 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and six pass breakups during his career as he helped the Dragons to earn a 9-2 record and a trip to the state playoffs as a senior, earning all-region honors along the way.

Perry was named to The Athens Banner-Herald’s Terrific 20 list entering the 2021 season.

He also was named the region athlete of the year in addition to picking up first-team all-state honors as a junior. In all, he rushed for 1,197 yards and 12 touchdowns during his career, while also tallying 293 receiving yards and five more scores, and competing in track.

Perry chose K-State over offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Middle Tennessee State, as well as strong Power 5 interest from Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

His primary recruiters were running backs coach Brian Anderson and his new defensive coordinator (and position coach), Joe Klanderman, who is very high on his young prospect:

As soon as freshmen come in, two of our guys are going to have chances. There are guys who are as good physically as anybody we’ve recruited since we’ve been here. In my room, in particular, Jordan Perry and VJ Payne, those are going to be probably the best two looking safeties in our room. One is 6-foot-2 ½ and the other is 6-3, and they’re both around 200 pounds and both can run, and both played high-level high school football. How quickly they can adapt to college football and the pace is going to determine a lot about how quickly they get on the field. Even if we can use them in a special teams role in the fall, it wouldn’t surprise me because they both open it up.

Here’s what head coach Chris Klieman had to say about Perry’s potential when he signed: