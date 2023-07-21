43 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jack Blumer

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Super Senior | 6-3 | 203 lbs. | Marysville, Kansas

Position: Punter/Holder

Punter/Holder Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: Preferred Walk-On (NIL Scholarship)

Jack Thomas Blumer (b. Aug. 9, 1999) is a preferred walk-on punter from Marysville High School who obtained his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from K-State in May 2022 and now is pursuing on his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

He redshirted in 2018 and did not see any game action in 2019, but he shared all punting duties with former do-everything kicker Ty Zentner throughout the entire 2020 season.

Blumer punted 24 times during the pandemic-riddled season for a 39-yard average, with three landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and two that traveled at least 50 yards.

He forced 14 fair catches on his 24 punts and had a career-high average of 44.5 yards against Arkansas State, which featured a season-long punt of 54 yards.

Blumer also had a 52-yarder at TCU, helped K-State to rank first in the Big 12 Conference in net punting (39.2 yards) and earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

He served as the primary holder for kicks in all 13 games in 2021 but only punted one time on the season, a 45-yarder in the Texas Bowl win over LSU.

Blumer received exciting news last offseason, as he was one of three walk-on players to be awarded full-ride scholarships from the Wildcat NIL collective.

This soon-to-be-married man followed that up by seeing time in all 14 games during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season as the holder on all field goal and extra point attempts.

Plus, Blumer continued his academic excellence as a first-team Academic All-Big 12 performer in 2022. And now he has the punting duties all to himself entering 2023.

He played both quarterback and punter at Marysville under head coach Dustin Heuer.

Blumer was named a first-team all-state performer as a senior in 2017 by The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, while he was named one of the top 11 players in the state of Kansas by the Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFBCA).

He also was named the Class 3A Sports in Kansas Player of the Year and was the 2018 Shrine Bowl East MVP after he led the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record in 2017, which included a trip to the state championship game.

Blumer threw for 3,165 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2017 to go along with 994 rushing yards and another 14 scores.

He earned second-team all-state accolades from both the Capital-Journal and the Eagle as a junior, and also was a two-year letter-winner in basketball, helping the Bulldogs to win a state championship in 2016.

There is no higher praise for Blumer’s abilities as a holder than from his former wingman, Ty Zentner, who will look to perfect those same skills as he joins the Philadelphia Eagles: