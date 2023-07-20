44 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Tobi Osunsanmi

Redshirt Freshman | 6-3 | 233 lbs. | Wichita, Kansas

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Tobi Osunsanmi (b. March 19, 2004) is an intense young linebacker prospect from Wichita High School East who is majoring in construction science and management.

He played in four games during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season as he preserved his redshirt, collecting tackles on kickoff coverage against Oklahoma State and Kansas.

Osunsanmi prepped under head coach Ene Akpan at East, where he was regarded as the 232nd-best overall player in the nation for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. The organization also rated him the 18th-best linebacker and second-best overall player in the state.

Osunsanmi earned all-state honors from the Kansas Football Coaches Association after totaling 74 tackles, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt for the Aces. He also competed in track — winning state in the 4x100 — and basketball.

A consensus three-star prospect as a safety and linebacker by the major recruiting services, Osunsanmi chose K-State over scholarship offers from Akron, Kansas, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State, as well as interest from Iowa State, Nebraska and South Dakota.

His primary recruiters were recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet and his new position coach, linebackers coach Steve Stanard.

Here is what head coach Chris Klieman had to say about Osunsanmi on his signing day:

Tobi is a linebacker from ... East High School in Wichita, Kansas. He came to camp, really excited us at camp and did a phenomenal job. His high school coach is Shaq Reed, who played here. Tobi is a long, really explosive, fast athlete that has that size already. Tobi is going to be a really big kid. He’s 6-foot-3, 210 (pounds) already, and he’ll be a 230-pound guy before you know it. Really excited to get a guy out of Wichita East High School.

Osunsanmi projects as Daniel Green’s primary backup at middle linebacker entering 2023.