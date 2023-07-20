44 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Christian Moore

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-2 | 237 lbs. | Huntington Beach, California

Position: Fullback/Tight End

Fullback/Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter (FB)/Third-String (TE)

Starter (FB)/Third-String (TE) Status: On Scholarship

Christian Stephen Moore (b. Oct. 1, 2001) is a tough, physical blocker from Huntington Beach High School in California who can play both the fullback and tight end positions.

A strong student who earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors following the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he received his bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminology from Kansas State in May and now he currently is working on his master’s degree in academic advising.

Moore signed in December 2019 and enrolled early to participate in 2020 spring practices.

He saw action in three games in 2020 — primarily on special teams — as he played against Kansas, Iowa State and Texas, while preserving his redshirt.

Moore then played in four games as a reserve fullback against Southern Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia in 2021.

He played in all 14 games during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season as both a reserve fullback and as a blocker on the kickoff return unit, catching his first career pass for 4 yards in the season opener against South Dakota. Moore figures to play more at tight end in 2023.

He prepped under head coach Brett Brown at Huntington Beach, where he was viewed as the 41st-best tight end (H-back) in the Class of 2020 by ESPN.

Moore hauled in 78 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns for the Oilers. He had a career-high 36 catches as a senior, while he recorded five of his touchdowns as a junior.

Moore also played linebacker, carding 142 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his career; earned first-team all-league honors as both a junior and senior, while he was a second-team pick as a sophomore; and was named Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

His father, Aaron, played baseball at UAB, while one of his brothers, Cory, played baseball at Illinois-Chicago.

“For me, personally, it was not hard at all (coming this far from home to go to school). I committed on my unofficial (visit). Once I came up here, saw everything, saw what everything’s about, I knew this is where I wanted to be,” Moore told kstatesports.com.

“That’s why I committed so early. So the decision was not hard at all for me.”

Moore chose K-State over interest from Boise State, Nevada and Oregon State. His primary recruiter was former offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.

You can learn more about what Moore brings to the table in our 2019 recruiting profile.