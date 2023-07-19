45 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Mason Olguin

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-1 | 225 lbs. | Edmond, Oklahoma

Position: Long Snapper

Long Snapper Previous College: Dodge City Community College

Dodge City Community College Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Mason Olguin (b. Sept. 19, 2001) is a community college transfer with three years to play three seasons who is majoring in business administration. He redshirted at K-State in 2022.

Olguin played the 2021 season under head coach Ricky Coon at Dodge City Community College, where he was rated the No. 1 available transfer long snapper by Kohl’s Snapping.

He totaled six tackles on the year, including two against Garden City and one apiece against Iowa Western, Independence, and Hutchinson.

Olguin, who was born in Oklahoma City, prepped under head coach Kyle White at Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe High School, where he was an all-state linebacker in 2019 who also was named both the conference linebacker of the year and district defensive player of the year.

He totaled 234 career tackles for the Wolves and was a three-time state powerlift champion.