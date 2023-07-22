42 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Randen Plattner

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Super Senior | 6-3 | 241 lbs. | Parkville, Missouri

Position: Long Snapper

Long Snapper Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Randen Jul Plattner (b. Dec. 8, 1999) is a former walk-on long (and short) snapper from Park Hill High School in Parkville, Missouri, who’s been Academic All-Big 12 four years running.

I’ll let D. Scott Fritchen introduce him with this concise summary (from an article entirely different than the one linked directly below it, I might add):

Look up “rock star” in the K-State football dictionary and there’ll be a picture of Randen Plattner, famous for his long red hair, his penchant for posing with various instruments from opposing marching bands after games, and his hilarious commentary. For all his carefree signature moves once the clock reads all zeros, the 6-foot-3, 233-pound Plattner is all business on the field. He emerged as a semifinalist for the 2022 Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper of the Year award and should be one of the preseason favorites for the honor in 2023. “Ya know a lot of people go to college for seven years,” Plattner wrote, announcing his return for 2023. “I’m not gonna be a doctor but I’m having a great time.”

The Most Interesting Man of K-State Football redshirted in 2018 and played in all 13 games in 2019, serving as the team’s primary long snapper for both field goals and extra points. He was true on all 67 snaps that season and earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Plattner again served as the primary long snapper on all field goal and extra-point attempts, seeing action in nine games.

He was true on all 47 snap attempts and again finished as a first-team Academic All-Big 12 performer, which is no mean feat as he earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in May and now he is working on his master of business administration degree.

Plattner played in all 13 games during the 2021 season as the primary long snapper for punt, field goal and extra point attempts. He was again true on all 103 snap attempts and again earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

During the 2022 Big 12 Championship season, Plattner played in every game and he was true on all 59 punt snaps and 81 field goal/extra point snaps.

He was named an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele and a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper of the Year award.

More important, he recorded his first career tackle on punt coverage at Iowa State and then stole the hearts of a nation with his ginger mullet, road-game band instrument antics, pineapple-waving conductor style, and hilarious sixth-year announcement on social media.

A three-year letter-winner at Park Hill under head coach Josh Hood, Plattner was rated the 23rd-best high school long snapper in the nation, according to Rubio Long Snapping.

He made 11 tackles and recovered a fumble in his prep career, helping the Trojans earn a 10-3 record and state semifinals appearance as a senior, and also lettered three years in golf.

P.S. He also has his own apparel line and designs and 3-D prints things that he sells to help to benefit families affected by Down Syndrome. Is there anything this guy can’t do?!