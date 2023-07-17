47 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: La’James White

Redshirt Sophomore | 5-7 | 183 lbs. | Lenexa, Kansas

Position: Running Back

Running Back Previous College: United States Air Force Academy

United States Air Force Academy Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

La’James “Jimmy” White (b. Jan. 9, 2003) is a walk-on running back who redshirted in 2021 at Air Force and offers depth at the all-important “scat back” spot. He did not see any game action in 2022 but operated as a part of the scout team, a role he likely will repeat in 2023.

A Kansas City, Kansas native majoring in social sciences, White played his senior season under head coach Tom Radke at St. James Academy, where he rushed for 1,513 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior in 2020, helping the Thunder to win the state championship.

White, who scored five touchdowns in the state title game*, picked up first-team all-state honors as a senior from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, while he was an honorable mention pick by both newspapers as a junior while playing at Piper High School.

He also was named one of the top 11 players in the state as a senior by the Kansas Football Coaches Association, while Sports in Kansas named him the 4A Offensive Player of the Year.

White posted 3,987 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns in his prep career, while he caught 64 passes for 1,000 yards and another 15 scores. He also competed in baseball, basketball, powerlifting, track and field, and wrestling, placing fifth in the state wrestling meet.

Although unlikely to contribute in a major capacity behind DJ Giddens and others, White still represents a nice, underrated pickup on the transfer market by Klieman and company.

He originally received a preferred walk-on offer from K-State and Brian Anderson in 2020.

*The forgotten team that White demolished in this title game? None other than the storied alma mater of both yours truly and jtarkman, the esteemed Arkansas City High School.