48 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Zach Wittenberg

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-1 | 226 lbs. | El Dorado, Kansas

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: Butler Community College

Butler Community College Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Zach Wittenberg (b. April 19, 2003) is a community college transfer with three years to play two (plus an extra COVID season, if he decides he needs it) who is majoring in kinesiology.

He redshirted in 2022 and did not register any playing time as a member of the scout team.

Wittenberg played the 2021 season at Butler Community College under head coach and former K-State wide receiver Brice Vignery. Read more about his journey from there to here.

He totaled four tackles on the year for the Grizzlies, which included a pair of sacks against McDougle Technical Institute, and he also had solo stops at both Hutchinson and Highland.

Wittenberg, who was born in Wild Horse Plains, Montana, prepped under head coach Wes Bell at El Dorado High School, where he was named the 2020 Butler County Offensive Player of the year, while he was an all-state linebacker and running back for the Wildcats.

He rushed for 1,239 yards and 13 touchdowns in just eight games during his COVID-shortened senior season in 2020, while he posted 39 career tackles, including 26 as a senior, and also competed in basketball, earning all-league honors his final three seasons.

Wittenberg was starting to attract interest from multiple FBS programs, according to the Butler County Times-Gazette, but shut his recruiting down early once K-State offered him.