49 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Drew Schmelzle

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-4 | 227 lbs. | Sabetha, Kansas

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Andrew Schmelzle (b. Dec. 12, 2002) is a preferred walk-on defensive end from Sabetha High School who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in business administration.

He did not see any game action in 2022 and projects as a likely member of the scout team.

A three-year letter-winner for the Bluejays under head coach Garrett Michael, Schmelzle carded 184 career tackles — including 79 stops his senior season — and a pair of sacks.

He also rushed for 806 yards and five touchdowns in his career to go along with 618 receiving yards and seven more scores.

Schmelzle earned all-state honors during each of his final two years from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, including first-team honors from the former as a senior, after he helped Sabetha to earn a state championship as a sophomore.

He prepped with former K-State defensive tackle Elliott Strahm, and also competed in baseball and basketball.

Schmelzle originally was committed to North Dakota, but decommitted in December 2020 to accept a preferred walk-on offer at K-State. He also had offers from Akron and Tulane.