 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Drew Schmelzle

In which BracketCat counts down the 49th day until the 2023 kickoff with a profile of Kansas State defensive end Drew Schmelzle.

By BracketCat
/ new
#49 Darren Howard
Darren Howard (49) was possibly one of the greatest defensive ends ever to play at K-State. Sophomore walk-on Andrew Schmelze may wear the same number and play the same position, but I am fairly confident he won’t record 29.5 sacks.

#49 Drew Schmelzle

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-4 | 227 lbs. | Sabetha, Kansas
Drew&nbsp;Schmelzle
Drew Schmelzle
Courtesy Kansas State Athletics
  • Position: Defensive End
  • Previous College: None
  • Projection: Scout Team
  • Status: Preferred Walk-On

Andrew Schmelzle (b. Dec. 12, 2002) is a preferred walk-on defensive end from Sabetha High School who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in business administration.

He did not see any game action in 2022 and projects as a likely member of the scout team.

A three-year letter-winner for the Bluejays under head coach Garrett Michael, Schmelzle carded 184 career tackles — including 79 stops his senior season — and a pair of sacks.

He also rushed for 806 yards and five touchdowns in his career to go along with 618 receiving yards and seven more scores.

Schmelzle earned all-state honors during each of his final two years from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, including first-team honors from the former as a senior, after he helped Sabetha to earn a state championship as a sophomore.

He prepped with former K-State defensive tackle Elliott Strahm, and also competed in baseball and basketball.

Schmelzle originally was committed to North Dakota, but decommitted in December 2020 to accept a preferred walk-on offer at K-State. He also had offers from Akron and Tulane.

Loading comments...