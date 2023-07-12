52 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Ryan Davis

True Freshman | 6-4 | 223 lbs. | Phoenix, Arizona

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Ryan Davis (b. Sept. 30, 2004), a young defensive end prospect from Phoenix who is equally good at pass rush, pursuit and tackling (based on his highlight film), plans on majoring in business administration. He likely will redshirt during the 2023 season.

Davis prepped under head coach Brian Cole at Sandra Day O’Connor High School, where he was viewed as the 50th-best weakside defensive end in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, while 247Sports ranked him as the 15th-best overall prospect in the state of Arizona.

He was a three-year letter-winner for the Eagles as well as a three-time all-region selection.

Davis selected K-State over offers from Boise State, Idaho State, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota and Washington State, plus interest from Arizona, Arizona State, New Mexico State and USC.