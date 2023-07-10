54 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Hadley Panzer

True Junior | 6-4 | 303 lbs. | Lakin, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Hadley Jack Panzer (b. March 14, 2002) was a Class of 2020 offensive line signee who “grayshirted” (deferring his enrollment to spring 2021) and then did not redshirt in 2021.

As a true freshman who saw time in nine games as a reserve offensive lineman, exclusively at right guard, he helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 Conference with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

Panzer played in all 14 games during the 2022 championship season, with starts at right guard in each of the final 13 contests following Taylor Poitier’s unfortunate injury.

He helped to lead an offensive unit that ranked 15th nationally with 208.3 rushing yards per game, the Wildcats’ best national rank since 2003 (ninth) and best mark since 2016 (231.8).

Panzer also helped K-State to rank third in school history in rushing yards per carry (5.12), fourth in total rushing yards (2,916) and 10th in rushing touchdowns (32).

The Wildcats also ranked second in school history in total offensive yards (5,863) and ninth in offensive yards per play (6.12). Panzer also took snaps at center and was a member of the Wildcats’ punt coverage team, while he earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades.

Panzer played at Lakin High School under head coach and former Wildcat Chris Bamberger.

He was rated the 29th-best center in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports, and was a first-team all-state honoree as a senior by both The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle.

A first-team selection as a senior from the Kansas Football Coaches Association, Panzer also earned first-team honors from the Capital-Journal and honorable mention accolades from the Eagle as a junior, while he was an honorable mention pick by both as a sophomore.

He was selected to play in the 2019 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at Cowboys AT&T Stadium.

Panzer, who is majoring in entrepreneurship and innovation, also competed in high school wrestling, in which he was a state champion in 2019 and finished third in 2018.

He also was a two-year letter-winner in baseball and a league champion in the shot put.

Panzer chose K-State over offers from Air Force, Akron, Colorado State, Iowa State and North Dakota State, plus interest from Kansas and Tulane. His primary recruiters were his offensive line coach, Conor Riley, and Kansas State recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet.