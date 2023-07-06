58 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Camden Beebe

True Freshman | 6-3 | 353 lbs. | Kansas City, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Camden Beebe (b. Oct. 27, 2004) is a strong offensive lineman with great awareness from Kansas City who plans on majoring in business administration. Although he excels at both run and pass blocking, he is likely to redshirt in 2023 to add more muscle to his frame.

Beebe’s father, Tom, played football at Pittsburg State, while his brother, Cooper, is an offensive lineman for K-State and another brother, Colton, was a tight end at Minnesota.

“We’re so happy to keep the Beebe clan going and getting another Beebe in Camden,” said head coach Chris Klieman. “He’s going to write his own ticket and have his own story. I’m excited to see where he goes because he’s had a really good career at the high school level and I know he’s going to come in here and work extremely hard.”

A four-year starter at Piper High School under head coach John Black, Beebe was rated as the 89th-best interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2023 by both ESPN and 247Sports, which also ranked him as the 11th-best overall player in the state of Kansas.

He was named one of the top 11 players in the state of Kansas in 2022 by the Kansas Football Coaches Association and KSHSAA Covered, both of which also named him a first-team all-state performer.

Beebe also earned first-team all-state honors from Sports in Kansas in both 2021 and 2022, while he was a first-team all-state honoree by The Wichita Eagle as a senior and an honorable mention all-state performer as a sophomore by The Topeka Capital-Journal.

A finalist for the 2022 Bobby Bell Award, given annually to the top small-school lineman/linebacker in the Kansas City metro area, he helped the Pirates to earn a pair of regional championships, and also competed in basketball and track in high school.

As the first commitment of the 2022 class, Beebe chose K-State before interest from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and TCU could turn into formal offers (although they would have). His primary recruiter was recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet and his secondary recruiter was his new position coach, offensive line guru Conor Riley.

“The culture is so great around here because (current players) want to win and they want the young guys to be a part of it,” Braet said. “They want to know they’re bringing in good guys to be with. Cooper Beebe wants good teammates to play with his brother. He appreciates the bond he has with guys right now and he wants that to be carried on to the teams ahead of him. This brand and the passion of the players is really tight.”