59 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Gabe Roland

True Freshman | 6-1 | 219 lbs. | Ponca City, Oklahoma

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Walk-On

Gabe Roland (Aug. 18, 2004) is a walk-on linebacker from Ponca City, Oklahoma, who is likely to redshirt in 2023 and plans on majoring in nutrition and health.

Ready to feel old? He is the son of Justin Roland, who played linebacker for the Wildcats in 2006 and 2007 under esteemed former head coach Ron Prince (sarcasm intended).

Gabe prepped under head coach Scott Harmon at Ponca City High School, which he led in tackles during each of his final two seasons. He received the 2013 Iron Man Award.

Roland also played soccer — leading his team in goals for three seasons — and wrestled for the (Ponca City) Wildcats, finishing second and third in the state meet.

You can watch his highlight footage here.