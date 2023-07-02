62 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jackson Fullmer

From all of us here at Bring On The Cats, we’d like to wish a very happy and enjoyable Independence Day to our loyal readers! Please try not to blow your fingers off this week!

True Freshman | 6-4 | 283 lbs. | Eagle, Idaho

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Jackson Fullmer (June 14, 2004) is a raw young interior offensive lineman who is the first Wildcat to hail from the state of Idaho since at least the 1970s. He displays good footwork, toughness and run blocking, but likely will redshirt in 2023 to add more weight and muscle.

Fullmer prepped under head coach Chris Culig at Rocky Mountain High School in Idaho, where he was viewed as the 81st-best offensive guard in the Class of 2023 and the third-best overall player in the state of Idaho by ESPN.

He also was rated the No. 3 overall prospect in Idaho by On3, and a two-time all-conference and all-state performer who helped the Grizzlies to win the 2020 Idaho state championship.

Fullmer was named the 2021 Idaho Underground Sports Network Offensive Lineman of the Year after he totaled 117 pancake blocks as a junior before carding 126 as a senior. This is especially impressive considering he only played football for three years and O-line for two!

He also competed in basketball and plans on majoring in sports nutrition at K-State.

Fullmer chose K-State over offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Idaho State, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Washington State, as well as interest from BYU and Penn State. His primary recruiter was his new position coach, Conor Riley, assisted by recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet.