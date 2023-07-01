63 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Michael Capria

Redshirt Freshman | 6-2 | 295 lbs. | Kansas City, Missouri

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Michael Capria (b. Jan. 10, 2004) is a walk-on offensive lineman who is majoring in business administration. He redshirted and did not play in 2022 as he works to become a reserve.

Capria prepped under head coach Chad Frigon at Liberty High School, where he garnered first-team all-state honors from the Missouri Football Coaches Association as both a junior and a senior, as well as first-team all-district and all-conference accolades both seasons.

He helped the Blue Jays to earn a combined 17-6 record over his final two seasons, including a 10-2 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals as a junior.

Capriam, who is a pretty strong dude, walked on at K-State over recruiting interest from Central Arkansas, North Dakota State, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to 247Sports.

Here’s what Chris Klieman had to say about his potential during fall camp last season: