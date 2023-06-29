65 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: George Traglia

True Junior | 6-5 | 281 lbs. | Wichita, Kansas

Position: Defensive Tackle

Defensive Tackle Previous College: Butler Community College

Butler Community College Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

George Traglia (Oct. 30, 2004) is a walk-on defensive tackle from Butler Community College who is majoring in business administration and might make an impact in 2023.

A three-year letter-winner for Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School, including the final season under coach Weston Schartz, Traglia totaled 105 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his career for the Crusaders. He prepped with current KSU tight end Will Anciaux.

Traglia earned honorable mention all-state honors from Sports in Kansas as a senior in 2020, while he also was a two-time all-league honoree.

He then went on to play two seasons at Butler under head coach and former K-State wide receiver Brice Vignery, totaling seven tackles during his sophomore campaign, including three against McDougle Tech (which included half a tackle for loss).

Traglia also blocked a field goal, helped the Grizzlies win the Heart of Texas Bowl in his final season, and played with current Wildcat defenders Nickendre Stiger and Zach Wittenberg.

He chose to walk on at K-State over recruiting interest from Central Arkansas, Kansas and Washburn. You can watch Traglia’s highlight film here.

His father, Joseph, was a wrestler at Illinois State, while his brother, Louis, is a current defensive lineman at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.