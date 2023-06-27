 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

67 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Brock Woolf

In which BracketCat counts down the 67th day until the 2023 kickoff with a profile of Kansas State offensive lineman Brock Woolf.

By BracketCat
#76 Josh Rivas
Freshly popped up on the roster today is walk-on offensive lineman Brock Woolf, who will wear Josh Rivas’ No. 76 jersey (recently vacated by Kingsley Ugwu after he transferred to Fresno State). Since that day has already passed in our countdown, I inverted the number and went for 67 days to go...
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

#76 Brock Woolf

True Freshman | 6-5 | 287 lbs. | Brewster, Kansas
Brock Woolf
Courtesy Kansas State Athletics
  • Position: Offensive Line
  • Previous College: None
  • Projection: Redshirt
  • Status: Preferred Walk-On

Brock Woolf (Oct. 30, 2004) is a walk-on offensive guard from tiny Brewster who likely will redshirt in 2023 and plans on majoring in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences.

A three-year letter-winner at Brewster High School under his father, head coach Greg Woolf, Brock played quarterback for the Bulldogs and was an honorable mention all-state selection as a senior by The Wichita Eagle.

He also lettered four years in basketball, after averaging 18.1 points and 16.2 rebounds per game, and three years in track and field. Woolf set the school record in both the shot put and discus, while he was a state champion in both disciplines as a senior.

He chose to walk on at K-State over recruiting interest from Northwest Missouri State.

You can watch Woolf’s highlight film here.

