67 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Brock Woolf

True Freshman | 6-5 | 287 lbs. | Brewster, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Brock Woolf (Oct. 30, 2004) is a walk-on offensive guard from tiny Brewster who likely will redshirt in 2023 and plans on majoring in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences.

A three-year letter-winner at Brewster High School under his father, head coach Greg Woolf, Brock played quarterback for the Bulldogs and was an honorable mention all-state selection as a senior by The Wichita Eagle.

He also lettered four years in basketball, after averaging 18.1 points and 16.2 rebounds per game, and three years in track and field. Woolf set the school record in both the shot put and discus, while he was a state champion in both disciplines as a senior.

He chose to walk on at K-State over recruiting interest from Northwest Missouri State.

You can watch Woolf’s highlight film here.