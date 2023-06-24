70 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: KT Leveston

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Super Senior | 6-5 | 330 lbs. | Waco, Texas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Kaitori “KT” Leveston (b. Oct. 28, 1999) is a extremely experienced offensive lineman who redshirted in 2018 and enters 2023 as a returning starter at the crucial left tackle position.

Leveston obtained his undergraduate degree in human development and family studies from K-State in May 2022 and currently is working on his master’s in academic advising.

After redshirting during Bill Snyder’s last season, he saw time in four games as a reserve offensive lineman in 2019, playing against Nicholls, Bowling Green, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Leveston then saw action in 10 games in 2020 with five starts, which were the first starts of his career. He was part of an offensive line that helped K-State to tie for first in the Big 12 and 27th nationally in sacks allowed (14), while the Wildcats led the Big 12 and ranked fourth in the nation in red zone offense (93.9%). He was a first-team Academic All-Big 12 honoree.

In 2021, Leveston reverted back to his reserve ways as he was unable to unseat either Cooper Beebe or Christian Duffie at the two tackle positions, but he was both’s top backup.

He saw action in 10 games as a reserve offensive lineman that season, splitting time between both guard spots and at left tackle.

Leveston helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 Conference with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

He also earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades for the second straight season.

During the 2022 championship season, Leveston ascended to become a 14-game starter at left tackle who earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades (and showed off his moves).

Thanks to Beebe’s move inside to left guard, he finally earned his first starts since 2020.

They both helped to lead an offensive unit that ranked 15th nationally with 208.3 rushing yards per game, the Wildcats’ best national ranking since 2003 (ninth) and best mark since 2016 (231.8). They also helped K-State to rank third in school history in rushing yards per carry (5.12), fourth in total rushing yards (2,916) and 10th in rushing touchdowns (32).

The Wildcats also ranked second in school history in total offensive yards (5,863) and ninth in offensive yards per play (6.12).

Unsurprisingly, Leveston picked up first team Academic All-Big 12 honors for the third year.

He prepped at Midway (Texas) High School under head coach Jeff Hulme and was viewed as the 59th-best offensive tackle nationally in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports.

Leveston picked up first-team All-District 8-6A honors as a senior in 2017, while he was named to the second team as a junior.

He also helped the Panthers to the 2017 Class 6A D2 state championship game.

Leveston picked K-State over fairly impressive offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, North Texas, Texas, Texas State and Texas Tech, as well as interest from Kansas, TCU and hometown university Baylor.

In describing the offensive line’s collective decision to come back for a swan-song season in 2023, Leveston cited raising their already high ceiling as the challenge that attracted them: