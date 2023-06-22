72 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Devin Vass

True Freshman | 6-6 | 275 lbs. | Bartow, Florida

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Devin Vass (Sept. 29, 2004) is a young offensive tackle prospect with truly impressive movie star-quality hair who plans on majoring in business administration. He displays agility, strength and pass blocking, but likely will redshirt in 2023 to add more weight and muscle.

Vass prepped under head coach Bill Castle at Lakeland High School in Florida, where he was viewed as the 70th-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2023 by On3.

He played in eight games during his senior campaign even as he missed some time due to injury, but returned in time to help Lakeland to pick up a victory in the state championship.

Vass graded out at 91 percent with 16 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed during the 2022 regular season for the Dreadnaughts.

He also played defensive line as a junior, totaling 38 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Vass picked K-State over offers from Appalachian State, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis, Missouri, Pittsburgh, South Florida and Vanderbilt, as well as interest from Clemson and Florida. His primary recruiter was former wide receivers coach Thad Ward, who was assisted by his new position coach, Conor Riley.