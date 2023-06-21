73 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Christian Duffie

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Super Senior | 6-5 | 310 lbs. | Humble, Texas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Christian Micaiah Duffie (b. March 17, 2000) has started 35 straight games dating back to the 2020 season, the longest consecutive starting streak on the team. His 35 career starts put him just 10 shy of entering the top five among K-State offensive linemen since 1990.

Duffie, a native of Humble, Texas, surrendered just three sacks in 360 pass blocking snaps during the 2022 regular season. He is both a physical lineman and a powerful run blocker.

He redshirted in 2018 under former coach Bill Snyder and then saw action in three games as a reserve offensive lineman in 2019, playing against Nicholls, Bowling Green and Kansas.

This meant Duffie entered 2020 as one of the Wildcats’ most experienced offensive tackles, sadly. He ended up playing in nine games with eight starts, the first starts of his career.

Each start came over the final eight games of the pandemic-shortened season for this versatile offensive tackle, who started five games at left tackle in relief of the injured Kaitori “KT” Leveston and three at right tackle in the same capacity, backing up Cooper Beebe.

As a result, Duffie registered three more starts than Leveston and one more than Beebe despite looking up at both on the offensive line depth chart for the Arkansas State game.

All three offensive tackles became an integral part of a now incredibly experienced line that in 2020 helped K-State to tie for first in the Big 12 and 27th nationally in sacks allowed (14), while the Wildcats led the Big 12 and ranked fourth in the nation in red zone offense (93.9%).

Duffie solidifed himself in 2021 by starting all 13 games at right tackle and helping K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns, while its 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history. He saw action on a then-career-high 496 offensive snaps.

During the 2022 championship season, Duffie started all 14 games at right tackle as he helped to lead the Wildcats to a No. 15 national ranking with 208.3 rushing yards per game, their best ranking since 2003 (No. 9) and best output since 2016 (231.8 yards per game).

He helped to guide K-State to top-five rankings in school history in total offensive yards (second; 5,863), rushing yards per carry (third; 5.12 yards per carry), total rushing yards (fourth; 2,916), offensive yards per play (ninth; 6.12) and rushing touchdowns (10th; 32).

Duffie, who saw action on a new career high of 1,048 snaps last year, is a marketing major who also is working on his certificate in business of sports.

A three-year letter-winner for Summer Creek (Texas) High School under head coach Brian Ford, Duffie was viewed as the 45th-best offensive guard in the Class of 2018 by ESPN.

He was named a first-team All-District 21-6A performer as both a junior and senior, while he also was a second-team All-Greater Houston selection by The Houston Chronicle and VYPE.

Duffie helped the Bulldogs to advance to the area round of Class 6A state playoffs and also wrestled, advancing to the regional round of the state meet in 2016.

He assisted with Hurricane Harvey recovery prior to his senior year and was a high school teammate of former K-State quarterback John Holcombe II.

Duffie picked K-State over offers from Georgia State, Houston, Oregon State, Sam Houston State, SMU, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane and Tulsa, as well as interest from Utah. His lead recruiter was his former position coach, Charlie Dickey.