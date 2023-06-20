74 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Alex Key

Redshirt Freshman | 6-3 | 295 lbs. | Derby, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Alex Key (b. April 2, 2004) is a preferred walk-on offensive lineman prospect from Derby High School who is majoring in construction science and management.

Key, a Haysville native who redshirted and did not play in 2022, prepped under head coach and former Wildcat Brandon Clark at Derby, where he was rated the 57th-best interior offensive lineman in the nation and ninth-best overall prospect in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

He earned first-team all-state honors as a senior and was named to the Top 11 by both The Topeka Capital-Journal and Sports in Kansas.

Key helped the Panthers to earn a combined 32-4 record, two state championships and another state title game appearance over his final three seasons.

He walked on at K-State over recruiting interest from Air Force, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Emporia State, Missouri Western, Pittsburg State, Southeast Missouri State, William Jewell, and Butler and Hutchinson community colleges, according to 247Sports.

His sibling, Brady, also attends K-State, as did their parents, Brian and Andrea Key.

Chris Klieman seems high on the walk-on’s potential to see playing time down the line: