75 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Sam Hecht

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-4 | 285 lbs. | Shawnee, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Sam Hecht (b. April 3, 2003) is a preferred walk-on offensive lineman from Shawnee who is majoring in construction science and management. He redshirted during the 2021 season.

Hecht played as a reserve offensive lineman in four games in 2022, seeing time against South Dakota, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Baylor. He also was a first-team Academic All-Big 12 performer.

Hecht prepped under head coach Joel Applebee at Mill Valley High School, where he earned a pair of all-state honors as a junior and senior from both The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, including first-team accolades during his final year as a prep.

Along with K-State place kicker Chris Tennant, he helped the Jaguars to earn consecutive state championships during his final two years and was a four-year academic letter-winner.

Hecht chose to walk on at K-State over a preferred walk-on offer from Missouri, as well as offers from Abilene Christian, Brown, Eastern Illinois, Kent State, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State and Yale. Here’s what Chris Klieman had to say last year about his potential: