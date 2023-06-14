80 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Ty Bowman

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-5 | 215 lbs. | Chanute, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Special Teams

Special Teams Status: Preferred Walk-On (NIL Scholarship)

Ty Bowman (b. May 6, 2002) is a former walk-on wide receiver from Chanute High School who is majoring in kinesiology and projects primarily as a special teams player in 2023.

Bowman redshirted and did not see any game action during the 2020 season, but he saw time in each of the final eight games during his first season on the field in 2021.

He tallied two special teams tackles on the year, both coming on kickoff coverage, and also blocked a punt against West Virginia, which was returned for a K-State touchdown. It was the Wildcats’ first blocked punt since 2018 and first returned for a touchdown since 2015.

Bowman also competed in 11 games during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season, seeing time on kickoff coverage, kickoff returns, punt coverage and punt returns.

A four-year starting quarterback for the Blue Comets under head coaches Chris Shields and Clete Frazell, Bowman earned first-team all-state honors at quarterback from The Topeka Capital-Journal as a senior, while they had him on their honorable mention team as a junior.

He was named the SEK League Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, while he was a first team all-league performer as both a quarterback and safety, as well as named a finalist for the 2019 Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year by Sports in Kansas.

Bowman threw for 1,289 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior, in addition to rushing for 890 yards and 13 more scores; was selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl; and also played basketball, helping to lead Chanute to a sub-state championship in 2019.

He received exciting news in the summer of 2022, as he was one of three walk-on players to be awarded full-ride scholarships from the Wildcat NIL collective.