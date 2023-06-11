83 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Will Swanson

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-5 | 245 lbs. | Papillion, Nebraska

Position: Tight End

Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

William Henry Swanson (b. March 5, 2002) is a smart, tough tight end from La Vista High School South in Papillion, Neb., who is majoring in construction science and management.

He redshirted and did not see any game action in 2020 after arriving for spring practices.

Swanson played in four games in 2021 as a blocking tight end against Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia. He helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

Last season, Swanson played in every game as both a reserve tight end and on special teams for the Big 12 champions. He hauled in his first two career receptions for 23 yards against South Dakota, including an 18-yard catch, and also hauled in one at TCU.

A three-year letter-winner for the Titans under head coach Tim Clemenger, Swanson was regarded as the 24th-best tight end prospect in the Class of 2020 by ESPN, while he was rated No. 37 by Rivals and No. 41 by 247Sports. He also lettered one year in baseball.

Viewed as the third-best prospect in the state of Nebraska by both ESPN and 247Sports, and No. 5 by Rivals, he hauled in 45 receptions for 542 yards and three touchdowns during his prep career, including his senior season, when he went for 381 yards on 33 receptions.

Swanson picked K-State over offers from Kent State, Missouri State, South Dakota State and Wyoming, as well as interest from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Western Illinois and Western Michigan. His main recruiter was ex-offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.