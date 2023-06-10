84 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Isaac Koch

Redshirt Freshman | 6-1 | 193 lbs. | Olathe, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Isaac Koch (b. March 9, 2004) is a preferred walk-on wide receiver majoring in business who redshirted in 2022 with no playing time while coming off knee surgery.

Koch played for head coach Kelly Donohoe at Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, where he was a two-time first team all-district selection who also was a second-team all-state pick as a senior after accumulating 839 all-purpose yards.

He hauled in 38 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns during his final season, including a game with 203 yards.

Koch tallied 27 catches for 369 yards and five scores as a junior. He also was a two-time academic all-state performer who is widely acclaimed for his strong work ethic.

Koch’s father, Randy, was a linebacker for Kansas State, lettering in 1986 through 1988.

Isaac walked on at K-State over offers from Missouri State, Northwest Missouri State, South Dakota, as well as a preferred walk-on offer from Kansas.