87 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Brayden Loftin

Redshirt Freshman | 6-4 | 231 lbs. | Omaha, Nebraska

Position: Tight End

Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: On Scholarship

Brayden Loftin (b. Feb. 12, 2004) is a reliable, play-making tight end from Nebraska who redshirted in 2022 and projects to be primarily a scout team/special teams player in 2023.

Loftin prepped under head coach Justin Kammrad at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he was viewed as the 35th-best tight end and the 10th-best player overall in the state of Iowa for the Class of 2022 by ESPN.

He helped the Titans to win a state championship as a senior after he hauled in a touchdown pass in overtime and his team won, 32-24, in three overtimes.

Loftin, who also competed in track and field, earned all-district and all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association during his final campaign.

He finished his career ranking in the top 10 in Lewis Central school history for career receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Loftin, rated a three-star player by most recruiting services, chose K-State over offers from Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Yale, as well as interest from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska, North Dakota State, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

His primary recruiters were former offensive coaches Courtney Messingham and Jason Ray.

Here’s what current tight ends coach Brian Lepak said last year of Loftin and Garrett Oakley:

Our two incoming freshmen ... have performed really well. They’re continuing to learn and as young guys they have a way to go. Tight end for us is a developmental position and they’re really coming along and picking it up and learning how to play hard and that’s the great thing about how we practice. They get a lot of reps because we split the field. They’re coming along well.

And this is what Chris Klieman had to say about his newest tight end signee in 2021: