89 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Erik Pizarro

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Super Senior | 5-10 | 208 lbs. | Rio Hondo, Texas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: Lamar University

Lamar University Projection: Special Teams

Special Teams Status: On Scholarship?

Erik Pizarro (b. Sept. 15, 2000) is a transfer wide receiver from Lamar University who has earned his bachelor’s degree and now is working on his master’s degree in kinesiology.

We have yet to see Pizarro catch a pass, but the 5-foot-10, 208-pounder arrived at K-State prior to the 2022 season, coming off a string of impressive seasons for the Cardinals.

He redshirted in 2018 at Lamar and then saw action in all 12 games in 2019, with eight starts.

Pizarro caught 25 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown; recorded two tackles on special teams; and registered a career-best five catches for 45 yards in an overtime win against Mississippi Valley State.

He also had a touchdown catch during his first collegiate game against Bethel; caught four passes against Stephen F. Austin and at Houston Baptist; and tallied a season-long reception of 19 yards against both Abilene Christian and Houston Baptist.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Pizarro started all six games, catching eight passes for 57 yards while rushing eight times for 51 yards, plus a tackle on special teams.

He registered three receptions for 24 yards against Northwestern State, both season highs, while he also had a season-long catch of 18 yards against the Demons; and rushed three times for 25 yards in an overtime win at McNeese State, both again career bests.

Pizarro then started all 10 games in 2021, hauling in 26 passes for 360 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed once for 12 yards, returned a kickoff for 17 yards and ran back a punt for 7 yards.

Pizarro tallied a season-high four receptions on four occasions in 2021, including in the Central Arkansas game when he caught a 26-yard touchdown pass.

He tallied a career-high 85 yards in the finale against Stephen F. Austin and had a career-long reception of 36 yards at Northern Colorado.

As a Wildcat, Pizarro saw action in six games last season — playing against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas, Baylor, West Virginia and Kansas — all on special teams.

Pizarro prepped under head coach Rocky James at Rio Hondo (Texas) High School, where he earned first-team all-state honors from the Associated Press Sports Editors and third-team honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association as a senior.

He also was named the district offensive player of the year, as well as a first-team all-district performer as both a wide receiver and kick returner.

Pizarro had 89 receptions for 1,660 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, ranking sixth in the state of Texas and 19th nationally in receiving yards, and he also returned four kickoffs for 108 yards and 11 punts for 139 yards during his final year as a high school player.

He had 794 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bobcats as a junior, and also was an accomplished baseball player, earning two all-district honors.

Pizarro’s sister, Sierra, played tennis at East Texas Baptist University, while another sister, Kelsey, current plays softball at Lamar.