90 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Donovan Rieman

#90 Donovan Rieman
Redshirt Freshman | 6-4 | 247 lbs. | Enid, Oklahoma
- Position: Defensive End
- Previous College: None
- Projection: Third-String
- Status: On Scholarship
Donovan Rieman (b. Nov. 29, 2003) is a high-motor, heavy-handed defensive end who is majoring in education. He redshirted in 2022 but figures to be part of the rotation in 2023.
Rieman prepped under head coach Rashaun Woods at Enid (Okla.) High School, where he was rated the 38th-best strongside defensive end in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.
He totaled 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks and was named the district player of the year as a senior for the Plainsmen, while he had 55 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a junior.
Rieman also competed in track and field, earning a regional championship in the shot put and placing ninth in the state meet.
He selected K-State over offers from Bucknell, Harvard, Southeast Missouri State and Yale, as well as interest from Hawai’i and Washington State. His primary recruiter was defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt, with help from former position coach Jason Ray.
Here’s what Chris Klieman had to say about Rieman during his 2021 signing day conference:
I know we’d been talking to him for a while but just watching him flourish throughout his senior year. He had 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks. He’s 6-foot-4, he’s close to 230 (pounds). Came for a game visit. Speed off the edge with really good hands. We’re excited because he’s a guy that we were on and we’re able to get here late in the season for a visit. He really enjoyed it, and he’s going to really help us on the defensive front.
Loading comments...