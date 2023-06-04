90 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Donovan Rieman

Redshirt Freshman | 6-4 | 247 lbs. | Enid, Oklahoma

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Donovan Rieman (b. Nov. 29, 2003) is a high-motor, heavy-handed defensive end who is majoring in education. He redshirted in 2022 but figures to be part of the rotation in 2023.

Rieman prepped under head coach Rashaun Woods at Enid (Okla.) High School, where he was rated the 38th-best strongside defensive end in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

He totaled 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks and was named the district player of the year as a senior for the Plainsmen, while he had 55 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a junior.

Rieman also competed in track and field, earning a regional championship in the shot put and placing ninth in the state meet.

He selected K-State over offers from Bucknell, Harvard, Southeast Missouri State and Yale, as well as interest from Hawai’i and Washington State. His primary recruiter was defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt, with help from former position coach Jason Ray.

Here’s what Chris Klieman had to say about Rieman during his 2021 signing day conference: