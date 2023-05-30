95 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jordan Allen

True Freshman | 6-3 | 245 lbs. | Olathe, Kansas

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Jordan Allen (b. June 13, 2005), a young defensive end prospect who shows good acceleration, stamina and toughness (not to mention explosive jumping ability), plans on majoring in business administration.

Despite his talent, he is likely to redshirt as a freshman in 2023 due to depth at the position.

Allen prepped under head coach Ron Litchfield at Olathe High School South, where he was rated the 32nd-best weakside defensive end in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, while On3 ranked him as the fourth-best overall player in the state of Kansas.

A first-team all-state selection by The Wichita Eagle as a linebacker during his senior campaign, he also was an honorable mention pick as a wide receiver.

Allen also earned first-team all-state honors from Sports in Kansas and KSHSAA Covered, and was an honorable mention all-state selection by the Eagle and Sports in Kansas in 2021.

He selected K-State over a list of impressive offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico State, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt and Washington, as well as strong recruiting interest from Nebraska. His primary recruiter was his new position coach, Buddy Wyatt, with help from recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet.